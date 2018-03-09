× East St. Louis public housing resident sues over gun ban

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) _ A woman who says she needs a gun to protect herself from an abusive ex-husband has filed a lawsuit that contends the firearms ban at the East St. Louis public housing complex where she lives is unconstitutional.

The Belleville News-Democrat reports that the woman, identified as N. Doe in the lawsuit, contends the ban deprives people who can’t afford private housing the same right to bear arms that people who can afford private housing enjoy.

The lawsuit filed through the Illinois State Rifle Association and the Second Amendment Foundation says the local housing authority told the woman she doesn’t need a gun because the Auburn Terrace Housing complex is safe and that unless she verifies she doesn’t have a gun in the home her lease will be terminated.