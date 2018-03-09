× Family of once-missing O’Fallon man announces his death

O’FALLON, Mo. – An O’Fallon, Missouri father once feared missing was found dead Friday, his family confirmed.

The family made the announcement on the Find Adam Tumbrink Facebook page.

The exact circumstances surrounding his death were not disclosed.

Earlier Friday, O’Fallon police called off the search for Tumbrink. Police said their investigation revealed Tumbrink was not an endangered missing person after being seen on Thursday, March 8 by an independent witness.

Tumbrink last spoke to his family on Tuesday, March 6, when he talked to his wife on the phone around 5 p.m. that day. The husband and father of two said he was going to do a bid on a project and run a few errands before returning home.