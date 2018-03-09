× Georgia Upsets Mizzou & Porter Jr. 62-60 at SEC Tourney

Mizzou got off to a 10-0 start, brought in Michael Porter Jr. two minutes into the game, but stumbled at the end and lost their opening round SEC Tournament game to Georgia 62-60 on Thursday at Scottrade Center.

Porter Jr. didn’t start the game, but played 23 minutes, scoring 12 points and grabbing eight rebound. Porter’s brother Jontay led Mizzou with 20 points to go along with eight rebounds. Georgia rallied from the 10-0 deficit and outscored the Tigers 15-2 and built a 33-24 half time lead. The Tigers tied the game at 39-39 on Kassius Robertson’s three pointer, but they could never grab the lead. Michael Porter Jr’s three pointer cut the Bulldogs lead to 61-60 late in the game. Mizzou had a shot at the end to win the game, but Robertson’s three pointer was off and the Tigers, the 5th seed in the SEC Tournament, fell 62-60 to the 12th seeded Georgia.

Fox 2 Sports reporter Charlie Marlow was at Scottrade Center and had the post game report from the disappointing Mizzou loss.