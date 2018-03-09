Help donate a million meals to the needy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - There is a huge effort to give away one million meals to those in need in the next 30 days. The Agape Inventory is hosting a M.A.D. Packing Party Saturday, March 10.

Jay Peters from Agape Inventory is here to talk about the event.

At this event, volunteers will repack and send boxes of food to over 100 organizations across the nation including countless local nonprofits such as the Jackie Joyner Kersee Foundation in East St. Louis, Hope Food Pantry in Columbia, Illinois, Urban K-Life in St. Louis, and Jubilee Community Church in St. Louis.

The M.A.D. packing party is Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at 1780 Beltway Drive in Overland. 1

Register online via madpackingparty.eventbrite.com. To donate money, visit www.youcaring.com/millionmeals or www.youcaring.com/agapedonateorg.

For more information, visit www.AgapeDonate.org.