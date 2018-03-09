× House fire victim identified as 57-year-old woman

EUGENE, Mo. (AP) _ A body found in the rubble of a mid-Missouri farmhouse after a fire has been identified as that of a 57-year-old woman.

Miller County Sheriff Louie Gregorie said Thursday that the cause of death for Sandra Bush hasn’t been determined but that the fire isn’t believed to be suspicious. The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Bush lived in the Miller County home that burned Tuesday. Her body was found in a back bedroom.

The state fire marshal’s office said Wednesday that the fire occurred on or near a recliner. A heating pad and a lightweight energized extension cord found in the area couldn’t be eliminated as a possible cause.

