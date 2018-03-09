How to survive daylight saving time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Don't forget to spring forward this weekend. It's the start of daylight saving time, so when you go to bed Saturday night, you'll need to turn your clock ahead one hour.

Even though the clocks are only changing by an hour, your body's internal clock may be thrown off.

Dr. Joseph Ojile from the Clayton Sleep Institute joins us to talk about how to survive the time change.

The CDC has declared insufficient sleep a public health problem, and this year's Sleep Awareness Week kicks off Sunday, March 11 and continues through Saturday, March 17.

For more information, visit ClaytonSleep.com or call 314-645-5855.