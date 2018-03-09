ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Oprah, Reese, and Mindy are now a part of Barbie history. Dolls based on their characters in the new movie, "A Wrinkle in Time", are now on store shelves. These special edition dolls are $50 each. The film is based on the popular fantasy novel of the same name.
Kevin’s Reel World – A Wrinkle in Time Barbies
-
Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling are Barbies
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Christian Bale in Hostiles
-
Check out Kevin’s Oscar picks
-
Barbie unveils new dolls based on historic women to mark International Women’s Day
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Golden Globes Best Moments
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Peter Rabbit
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Surviving Jumanji
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Fanny Pack
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Jumanji Review
-
Kevin’s Reel World – The Shape of Water
-
-
Kevin’s Reel World – The Jumanji Smolder
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Nick Jonas
-
Kevin’s Reel World – Octavia Spencer