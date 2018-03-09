Kevin’s Reel World – A Wrinkle in Time Barbies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Oprah, Reese, and Mindy are now a part of Barbie history. Dolls based on their characters in the new movie, "A Wrinkle in Time", are now on store shelves. These special edition dolls are $50 each. The film is based on the popular fantasy novel of the same name.