Large fire engulfs Cuba Missouri motel; no injuries reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUBA, Mo. - Authorities say a fire has engulfed a Missouri motel, but no one has been injured.

KYTV reports that the fire started Thursday night at the Econo Lodge in Cuba, Missouri. The Cuba Volunteer Fire Department says nearly 100 first responders from 14 departments worked through the night to extinguish the flames. Cuba Volunteer Fire Chief Mike Plank said the response ``shows the drive and determination that all emergency personnel put into these calls to keep everyone safe.''

There was no immediate word on how many guests were staying at the motel at the time. Half of the building had extensive fire damage, while the other half sustained smoke and heat damage.

___

Information from: KYTV-TV, http://www.ky3.com