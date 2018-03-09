Approximately 50,000 people will die from colon cancer this year. March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month, and Fox 2's Sandy Miller sat down with Mark Lough, who has stage-4 colon cancer, and Dr. Sheetal Sharma from Mercy Clinic Gastroenterology to talk about who's at risk, warning signs and the importance of screening and early detection.
March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month
-
Fight cancer with these black bean tacos
-
Chimp dies from advanced liver cancer at St. Louis Zoo
-
Teen delivers hundreds of solar lamps to Puerto Ricans without power
-
Hot tea linked to esophageal cancer in smokers, drinkers
-
School bus with students on board caught in gun battle crossfire
-
-
School bus caught in Kansas City gunfight; no children hurt
-
Cancer Screening Awareness Week
-
Family shares heartbreaking photo of dying girl to raise awareness of rare cancer
-
FDA approval of self testing for breast cancer genes comes with cautions
-
Free screening available for Deep Vein Thrombosis
-
-
Rabbi with prior sex crime conviction arrested in underage sex trafficking bust
-
US Postal Service to unveil Mister Rogers stamp next month
-
Girl lying next to grieving grandfather in heartbreaking photo dies of cancer