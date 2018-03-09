Meet me at the Muny’s 100th anniversary season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louisans Have been "meeting each other at the Muny" for the past 100 years, and that's reason to celebrate. And That's just what they're going to do at the iconic outdoor theatre in forest park this summer.

Director of Marketing and Communications Kwofe Coleman is here to tell us what's in store.

The shows coming this Summer are Jerome Robbins' Broadway (June 11-17), The Wiz (June 19-25), Singin' in the Rain (June 27-July 3), Jersey Boys (July 9-16), Annie (July 18-25), Gypsy (July 27-August 2) and Meet Me In St. Louis (August 4-12).

Also happening are the Muny Centennial Celebration Gala and Birthday Bash.

Tickets on sale now at the Muny box office.

Tickets and more information also available via www.Muny.org or by calling (314) 534-1111.