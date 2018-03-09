× Meghan King Edmonds appears in ‘Queen Bey’ maternity photos

ST. LOUIS, MO — The Edmonds are moving back to town with several new additions to the Family. This February Meghan King Edmonds announced that she is pregnant with twin boys. They also just broke ground on a home near Frontenac Mall last month.

Meghan’s maternity ‘Beyonce’ themed photo shoot is raising some eyebrows on her Facebook page. Some commenters say the former Real Housewife of Orange County shouldn’t compare herself to the singer. But, Edmonds’ status states, “If I can’t be Queen Bey I’ll settle for King Edmonds #twinscomingsoon #imitationisflattery #thisIsNotMyMaternityShoot.”

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Jim Edmonds and new wife Meghan King Edmonds have a 14-month old girl named Aspen. She is Meghan’s first child.

Jim Edmonds grew up in Fullerton, California. He came to St. Louis to play for the Cardinals in 1999. He was traded to the San Diego Padres in 2007 for prospect David Freese.

Meghan King Edmonds is originally from the St. Louis area. Her website says that she was, “Born and raised in St. Louis, Meghan earned a marketing degree from the University of Mississippi before entering the medical sales field as a representative for a pathology software firm.”

Pics from the photo shoot:









Edmonds made the pregnancy announcement in February: “Watch out, St Louis!”

Edmonds has been posting many photos of her “babymoon” at Rancho Valencia in California to her Facebook page: