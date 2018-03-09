× Peoria man convicted of killing girlfriend’s fetus

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) _ Jurors in Peoria have convicted a 33-year-old man of intentionally causing the death of his girlfriend’s fetus when he body slammed her.

The (Peoria) Journal Star reports that Dustin M. Amerman of Peoria was found guilty Wednesday on battery counts and of intentional homicide of an unborn child. That charge alleged Amerman acted in a way that caused a strong possibility of great bodily harm or death to the fetus.

According to testimony during this week’s trial, Amerman and his girlfriend got into an argument in September 2017 that turned physical. Prosecutors, using an earlier statement from Amerman’s girlfriend, argued that Amerman body slammed her, harming the fetus. Amerman and the girlfriend denied that on the stand.

Amerman is to be sentenced April 25.