P!NK among acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here with the scoop on the hottest upcoming shows.
Here is the rundown:
- Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling, July 7, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Slayer's Final Tour with Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death, Aug. 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- The Used, Reel Big Fish, Simple Plan are some of the acts on the final Vans Warped Tour, July 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- John Fogerty, ZZ Top, June 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Camila Cabello, Charli XCX joining Taylor Swift Tour, Sept. 18, Dome at America's Center
- Live at Powell Hall "Summer at the Symphony" series:
- Tribute To Tom Petty, June 2
- Indigo Girls, June 10
- Amos Lee, June 22
- The Pretenders, July 18, Peabody Opera House
- An Evening with Ghost, May 25, Peabody Opera House
- Huey Lewis and The News, June 24, Alton Amphitheatre
- Big Boi, May 17, The Ready Room
- Moneybagg Yo, April 27, Pop's
- Camila Cabello, April 24, The Pageant, Sold Out
- Wyclef Jean with St. Louis Symphony, March 9, Powell Hall
- Adele Givens, March 9-11, Helium Comedy Club
- Ty Dolla Sign, March 10, The Ready Room
- Taylor Bennett, March 11, Duck Room
- Raheem Devaughn, March 11, Ballpark Village
- P!NK, March 14, Scottrade Center