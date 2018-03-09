P!NK among acts coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson is here with the scoop on the hottest upcoming shows.

Here is the rundown:

  • Evanescence, Lindsey Stirling, July 7, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Slayer's Final Tour with Lamb Of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death, Aug. 9, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • The Used, Reel Big Fish, Simple Plan are some of the acts on the final Vans Warped Tour, July 3, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • John Fogerty, ZZ Top, June 17, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
  • Camila Cabello, Charli XCX joining Taylor Swift Tour, Sept. 18, Dome at America's Center
  • Live at Powell Hall "Summer at the Symphony" series:
    • Tribute To Tom Petty, June 2
    • Indigo Girls, June 10
    • Amos Lee, June 22
  • The Pretenders, July 18, Peabody Opera House
  • An Evening with Ghost, May 25, Peabody Opera House
  • Huey Lewis and The News, June 24, Alton Amphitheatre
  • Big Boi, May 17, The Ready Room
  • Moneybagg Yo, April 27, Pop's
  • Camila Cabello, April 24, The Pageant, Sold Out
  • Wyclef Jean with St. Louis Symphony, March 9, Powell Hall
  • Adele Givens, March 9-11, Helium Comedy Club
  • Ty Dolla Sign, March 10, The Ready Room
  • Taylor Bennett, March 11, Duck Room
  • Raheem Devaughn, March 11, Ballpark Village
  • P!NK, March 14, Scottrade Center

 