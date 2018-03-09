× President Trump to visit St. Louis Wednesday for economic roundtable

ST. LOUIS, MO – President Donald Trump will make a third visit to Missouri next week. Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Trump will be at Boeing’s St. Louis Plant on Wednesday afternoon to talk tax cuts and economic growth.

Trump will be joined by Attorney General Josh Hawley and other Republican politicians and by business leaders for a roundtable discussion.

The event is by invitation only, but President Trump’s airport arrival will be open to the public.

Trump’s St. Louis visit is being tacked onto an already scheduled fundraiser for Hawley later Wednesday.

More from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.