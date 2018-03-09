St. Louis women featured in #MeToo film

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Women's History Month, and Gazelle Life TV makes its debut with "From #MeToo to #WeToo," a film featuring real women sharing painful experiences from their childhood and adult life.

Producer Tim Breitbach and narrator Cilla Hall, join us to talk about the film.

In the film, women tell their #metoo stories and the film covers women's issues as well as fun and inspiring segments.

The short film is available on GazelleLifeTV.com or GazelleMagazine.com.

A private screening at the end of March at Webster University's Winifred Moore Auditorium in St. Louis will feature a longer version of the film.