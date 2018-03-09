× St. Louis Zoo purchasing 425 acres in St. Louis County for $7.1 million

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Zoo is purchasing the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 562’s 425-acre complex in north St. Louis County for $7.1 million. They plan on developing the property to care for threatened and endangered animals.

There also will likely be a public component to this property. This is similar to other zoos that have off-site conservation breeding facilities, and the public element offered often includes a wildlife and safari experience.

The property features great terrain, fencing, utilities, lakes, buffers surrounding and existing buildings. The St. Louis Zoo says it will be purchased with, “Philanthropic gifts intended for procurement of this property. No taxpayer dollars were used.”

“We are excited for our future,” said Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Louis Zoo Jeffrey Bonner. “With the development of this agreement, our Zoo will remain at the very forefront of zoological institutions in the world and preserve a great heritage for the greater St. Louis region.”

The St. Louis Zoo withdrew its offer to buy Grant’s Farm from the Busch family in 2016. They said it was partly because of the Busch family’s disagreement about the future of the historic attraction.

