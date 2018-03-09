STL Moms: Undiagnosed depression in teens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -Depression is a growing threat to American children and teens. As many as 1 in 5 teens experience depression at some point during adolescence, but parents often miss the clues, and as many as two out of three young people with depression go undiagnosed research shows.

Dr. Namrata Patel from SSM Health DePaul Hospital talks about undiagnosed teen depression.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has issued updated guidelines this week that call for universal screening for depression. It's the first update to the guidelines in a decade and comes amid a disturbing rise in suicide rates among adolescents, especially teen girls.

Recommendations include that everyone, 12 and up, is screened at least once a year.