Training to help people spot, respond to opioid overdoses

LISLE, Ill. (AP) _ Officials in suburban Chicago are teaming up to offer free training on how to spot and respond to an opioid overdose.

The Lisle-Woodridge Fire District and the DuPage Narcan Program have scheduled the training session for Saturday. People who complete it will receive a free dose of Narcan, a drug that reverses overdoses.

Attendees also will get information about how to safely dispose of medications and community resources available, including the Illinois Helpline for Opioid and Other Substances.

The program is being funded through the Illinois Department of Human Services.