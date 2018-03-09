× Washington district schools in session after employee arrested

ST. LOUIS, MO — Schools are back in session Friday in Washington, Missouri. Classes were canceled across the district Thursday after a high school maintenance worker was arrested.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Thomas Wingfield, 33, is accused of waving a handgun at a motorist in St. Peters, and claiming, “there would be a lot of shooting.”

A witness told authorities Wingfield had recently been suspended from his job.

Police say the school district was concerned because Wingfield had the master key card and keys for school buildings.