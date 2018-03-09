Watch Al Watkins’ raucous news conference involving Greitens investigation

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The attorney representing the ex-husband of Gov. Eric Greitens former mistress just gave a press conference in Jefferson City, Missouri. Al Watkins had some salty language for reporters when they asked him who was paying him. Things got even wilder when Watkins was asked why his client went to the media with the story. Watch the entire press conference below.

Attorneys for Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens want prosecutors to tell them whether they offered enticements to witnesses in the invasion-of-privacy case against him.

A motion filed Thursday by Greitens’ attorneys says there’s reason to believe that prosecutors enticed reluctant witnesses to testify by offering leniency or warning of possible charges or adverse actions against the witnesses if they did not.

A spokeswoman for St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the motion contained “baseless and false allegations.”

Greitens was indicted last month on a felony count for allegedly taking a nonconsensual photo of a woman who was at least partially nude and transmitting the image in a way that could be accessed by a computer.

He has acknowledged an extramarital affair but denied criminal wrongdoing.