Airport police find gun in bag, suspect rapper Juelz Santana

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) _ Airport police are searching for rapper Juelz Santana after a gun was found in a carry-on bag containing his identification at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A law enforcement official said Saturday that Port Authority Police Department detectives are searching for the New York City-born rapper, who lives in New Jersey.

Authorities on Friday evening found a loaded .38-caliber handgun along with an ID for Santana, whose real name is LaRon James.

The official wasn’t authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity because no arrests have been made.

Representatives for Santana haven’t returned a message seeking comment.

A Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman says agents noticed the firearm in the bag passing through an X-ray at a security checkpoint. That’s when authorities say the suspect took off running.