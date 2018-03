× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, March 9, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, March 9, 2018.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball playoff games.

(Girls): Whitfield vs Strafford

(Boys): Belleville West vs Moline

(Boys): Okawville vs Goreville

The Missouri Class 5 Boys and Girls quarterfinal playoff games were previewed too. Those games will be played Saturday, March 10.

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features Whitfield's Torrance Watson and Belleville West's E.J. Liddell being named Gatorade Players of the Year. Watson won the award for the state of Missouri, while Liddell won the award in Illinois.

The Missouri Class 4 Boys and Girls quarterfinal playoff games were previewed as well. Those games will be played Saturday, March 10.