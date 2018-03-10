× Bannon endorses goals of French far-right party

PARIS (AP) _ Former White House strategist Steve Bannon has given a big boost to French far right leader Marine Le Pen, telling a cheering crowd at a congress of her National Front party that “history is on our side.”

Speaking at the party congress in the northern French city of Lille on Saturday, Bannon said he was traveling the world and told party members: “You’re part of a worldwide movement bigger than France, bigger than Italy.”

He also praised Le Pen’s vision of a political spectrum that is no longer left- right but nationalists versus globalists.

Le Pen defended inviting Bannon to the event. She said it was important to hear the ideas of a man who was “the architect of Donald Trump’s victory” and has written about globalization and giving to regular people “power, which in his mind and mine, too, has been practically illegally captured by the elite.”

Le Pen is seeking to make over her struggling party after her failed presidential bid last year.

Bannon’s appearance was his latest stop on a European tour centered on last week’s Italian election.

