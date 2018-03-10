× Davidson Knocks Billikens out of A-10 Tournament with 78-60 Victory

Davidson built a 23 point lead in the first half and cruised past Saint Louis, 78-60 to eliminate the Billikens from the Atlantic 10 Tournament. Peyton Aldridge scored a game high 35 points to help the Wildcats to their hot start in the game. The Billikens got the Davidson deficit down to 13 points, but could get no closer. The loss could be senior guard Davell Roby’s final game as a Billiken. If it is, Roby went out big, scoring a team high 26 points.

With the NCAA Tournament out of reach, SLU is hoping for a big to the N-I-T, but at 17-16, it will be a close call.