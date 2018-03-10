× Edwardsville mayor booted off state senate ballot again

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ Edwardsville’s mayor is again off the ballot for a seat in the Illinois Legislature.

Hal Patton last month successfully appealed to the state Supreme Court to get his name on the ballot for the 56th district’s senate seat. On Friday, an appellate court again removed it.

Patton, a Republican, was tossed off the ballot in January for signing the re-election petitions of Democratic State Rep. Katie Stuart of Edwardsville. State law prohibits a person from running for the nomination of one party after signing the election petition of another party’s candidate.

The Supreme Court granted a stay of the lower court’s decision until the case was heard by the appellate court.

Patton said he will again appeal to the Supreme Court.

Patton’s name could still appear on printed ballots. However, Madison County Clerk Debbie Ming-Mendoza has said votes for him won’t count.