Eastbound I-255 shut down Saturday morning due to tractor-trailer fire

ST. LOUIS – Eastbound I-255 was shut down near Telegraph around 2:30 a.m. Saturday when a tractor-trailer hit debris on the highway, tipped over and caught fire. The driver of the semi was transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

An update around 8:30 a.m. stated that vehicles were being allowed to use the right shoulder to get by crews cleaning the crash scene.