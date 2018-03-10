× Mizzou student elections scrapped after offensive tweets

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) _ The Missouri Students Association presidential election has been canceled after the discovery of offensive tweets by three candidates who have since dropped out.

The Columbia Missourian reports that presidential candidates Blaine Thomas and Claire Jacobs dropped out of the race Tuesday and vice-presidential candidate Caius Gillen quit Wednesday after a student journalist publicized racist, sexist and homophobic tweets from their Twitter accounts.

KCOU anchor Brett Stover shared on Monday the tweets posted between 2012 and 2016. The former candidates have apologized.

Their running mates originally intended to continue seeking the presidency until the MSA Board of Elections Commissioners disqualified their slates, which need 500 student signatures per pair for candidates to run.

A special election will be held before the end of the semester, but a date hasn’t been set.

___

Information from: Columbia Missourian, http://www.columbiamissourian.com