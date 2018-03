Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Get a taste of St. Louis breweries at the grand opening of St. Charles Growler USA this weekend.

Owner Nick Hester joins us to talk about the opening, where you can enjoy locally crafted beer and even take it home in one of the pub's growlers.

Growler USA is located 3833 Elm St. in St. Charles.

For more information, visit GrowlerUSA.com.