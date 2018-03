× Two St. Louis shootings, one fatal

ST. LOUIS – Around 1 a.m. on Saturday a man was shot and killed in the 4000 block of California Avenue. He was not conscious or breathing when police arrived at the scene. Homicide police are investigating the incident.

At 9:45 p.m. Friday a 21-year-old woman was shot in her thigh in the 1200 block of Hogan St. She drove herself to an area hospital and is in stable condition.