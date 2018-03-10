× US narrows travel alert for Mexico’s Playa del Carmen

MEXICO CITY (AP) _ The U.S. Embassy in Mexico has narrowed its travel warning for the Caribbean city of Playa del Carmen amid what it calls an unspecified “ongoing security threat” just as the spring holiday season is kicking into high gear.

The revised restrictions now say U.S. government employees must avoid five neighborhoods in and around a tourist center filled with hotels, bars and restaurants, but lift a blanket ban that had included several all-inclusive resorts.

Friday’s alert also clarifies that the threat is separate from issues with ferries between Playa del Carmen and the island of Cozumel.

A Feb. 21 explosion on a ferry injured 26 people including several American citizens. What appeared to be explosives were later found attached to the underside of another ferry.