Arts Pop: St. Louisans look to TV for path to singing stardom

ST. LOUIS, MO- Competitive singing TV shows are still very popular and several St. Louis singers are hoping they will give a big boost to their careers. Three St. Louis area singers are competing on American Idol , which debuts on its new network Sunday night. They are Ashley Lusk from Eureka, MO, Christina Jones, of O'Fallon, IL, and Gabbii Jones, of St. Louis. Also, St. Louisan Latisha Lynn is competing on The Voice

Music Critic Kevin Johnson writes about the local hopefuls in Sunday's A&E section of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Also, this weekend in the paper is the Spring Arts Preview, a great reference for events and releases over the next few months.