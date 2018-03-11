× Chicago toddler accidentally shoots, injures cousin

CHICAGO (AP) _ Chicago Police say a three-year-old boy accidentally shot his 9-year-old cousin in the arm with a gun he’d found in a residence.

The Chicago Tribune reports that the shooting happened Saturday morning on the city’s West side. Police say the girl is in good condition in a nearby hospital.

Police have confirmed that the shooting occurred but they have not provided details. Nor did they release any information about the weapon the child used.