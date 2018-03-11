× Jordan Barnett Won’t Play in Missouri’s NCAA Tournament Opening Game

Tigers senior forward Jordan Barnett will not play in their NCAA Tournament opening game this coming Friday, March 16. Barnett was suspended by the school for one week after being arrested early Saturday morning, March 10 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The University of Missouri student athlete handbook states a driving while intoxicated charge mandates a week minimum suspension. Tigers head basketball coach Cuonzo Martin confirmed the suspension on Sunday night and reinforced that Barnett will not play Friday, March 16 when the Tigers open NCAA Tournament play against Florida State. Martin did say Barnett can practice with the team during the suspension, but is not eligible to play in any games.

Missouri earned the 8th seed in the NCAA West region of the tournament. They will play the aforementioned Seminoles from Florida State, the 9th seed, in Nashville, with an approximate tip off time of 8:50 PM Central time on Friday, March 16.