Post-Scripts: President Trump, North Korea and the tariff deal

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts hosts Mike Colombo and Christopher Ave were joined by Post Dispatch political reporter Kevin McDermott to discuss the week that was in Washington involving President Trump, North Korea and the tariff deal.

Business reporter Lisa Brown joined the panel to discuss news of US Steel bringing workers back to its Granite City plant. She also discussed Amazon building a fulfillment center in St.Peters, MO.

McDermott and Jefferson City reporter Jack Suntrup also discussed the latest fallout from the indictment of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens on felony invasion of privacy charges.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s Trending Topics.