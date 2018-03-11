State Auditor remains critical of Wellston officials pay and financial straits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WELLSTON, MO – The You Paid For It team digs into the findings of a follow up audit of the North County City of Wellston.

State Auditor Nicole Galloway says the city is in dire financial straits and is struggling to pay bills like street lighting and police.

She says city has found itself behind in a number of its bills.

The Auditor did an audit in May of last year and made 19 recommendations for Wellston to implement.

They returned to find only 3 have been put in place.

Investigator Elliott Davis caught up with the Wellston Mayor. He says it's not as bad as the Auditor says.

The Auditor also criticized the high pay of officials which the Auditor says is 2 or 3 times more than other St. Louis County municipalities it's size.

The Mayor defends the pay by saying they've made a lot of progress.