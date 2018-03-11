Taste and see: Explore opera tastings across St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you enjoy good food and good music, head to the Opera Theatre of St. Louis's Culinary Concert Series now until March 20.

Chef Ryan Luke from Moulin Events and Joe Gfaller from the Opera Theatre of St. Louis join give us a taste of some of the culinary offerings they will have at their event.

The shows in the series will be held at a variety of venues including two shows at Moulin Events on March 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20-$25.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.Opera-STL.org.