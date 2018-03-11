× Three St. Louis shootings leave four victims Saturday night, Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Three shootings occurred Saturday evening and early Sunday morning.

At 6:38 p.m. on Saturday, a 23 year-old woman was shot once in the buttocks and is in stable condition.

Later that night, just after 9 p.m., at 1300 Hodiamont, a 25-year-old man was wounded by a shot that grazed his leg and is in stable condition. A second victim also received a shot to the abdomen and is in critical/stable condition.

Another shooting in North St. Louis occurred early Sunday morning. Just after 1 a.m., a man was shot in the leg and side at 6124 N. Broadway. The man was conscious and breathing and was taken to an area hospital.