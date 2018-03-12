5 entertaining and educational toys under $15

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Long travel days can be boring, especially for restless children. Spring break and summer are near and so are the long trips.

Local mommy blogger Danielle Smith at Pretty Extraordinary has 5 toys under $15 to entertain and educate your kids on your trips:

ZIPIT Interactive Coloring and Activity Book, available at www.Just-Zipit.com. Highlights Big Fun Activity Workbook, www.Highlights.com, available at Amazon.com. Yookidoo Shake Me Rattle, www.Yookidoo.com, available at Amazon.com. Educational Insights Kanoodle Jr., www.EducationalInsights.com, available at Amazon.com. Learning Resources Mental Blox On-the-Go, www.LearningResources.com, available at Amazon.com.

For more information, visit www.PrettyExtraordinary.com.