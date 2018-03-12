9 social skills everyone should have

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Whatever happened to good old-fashioned manners, and can we get them back?

Melenie Broyles of Etiquette Saint Louis says yes. She joins us to talk about nine social skills everyone should have:

1. Use kind words

2. Always RSVP and send Thank You Notes

3. Help others

4. Dress for the occasion

5. Put away the phone

6. Stay home when you are sick

7. Look people in the eye

8. Have a firm handshake

9. Give people a pass

Etiquette Saint Louis has classes for children beginning April 13, cotillions at various schools and a summer camp in June.

For more information visit www.EtiquetteSaintLouis.com.