Beyoncé and Jay-Z announce new tour

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are hitting the road again.

The superstar couple announced the “OTR II” stadium tour on Monday.

The tour will kick off Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK. They’ll stop in 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe before hitting 21 cities in North America.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the announcement since a posting briefly appeared on Ticketmaster and Beyoncé’s Facebook page last week for a July 30 “On the Run 2” date at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field

Beyoncé shared a series of photos on her official Instagram account about the new tour on Monday.

The pair last toured jointly with “On The Run” in 2014.

They recently released a video for their song “Family Feud” from Jay-Z’s Grammy-nominated “4:44” album.

Tickets go on sale March 14.

More information can be found at Beyonce.com.