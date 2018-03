× Cape Girardeau child dies after being attacked by dog

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – Cape Girardeau police say a young child died after being mauled by a dog.

KFVS reports officers who went to the home Friday found a 13-month-old girl had been attacked by a dog that lived at the home.

The child was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Police say the dog was taken to a shelter to be euthanized.

No other details have been released.

Information from: KFVS-TV