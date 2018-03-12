× Charges filed in robbery, fatal beating case

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a man and woman for beating, kidnapping, and robbing an individual last week, who later died as a result.

According to a probable cause statement, the incident occurred March 3 in the 600 block of Bayless Avenue.

Police said the female suspect, identified as 24-year-old Kimberly Cartwright, was at the victim’s residence when she texted the male suspect, 37-year-old Sherman Kinchen, and told him to come and attack the victim.

Kinchen and another man came to the home on Bayless Avenue and assaulted the victim.

Kinchen, Cartwright, and their accomplice forced the victim to go to an ATM and withdraw money. The trio went back to the victim’s home and beat him yet again.

The victim, identified as Jeffrey Breitenfeld, died from injuries suffered in the ordeal.

Kinchen and Cartwright were both charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping and inflicting injury, and second-degree robbery.

Police said Kinchen and Cartwright lived together in St. Louis City.