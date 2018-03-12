Controversial Parkway BOE candidate’s social media post not discussed at public forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - The controversy surrounding the social media feed of one Parkway School Board candidate was not an issue discussed during a public forum Monday evening. The League of Women Voters hosted the forum and said questions addressing a single candidate would not be included.

Candidate Jeanie Ames has been criticized for items shared on her social media pages including a link to a story calling a Florida school shooting survivor as a paid actor and a retweet of a tweet calling for a ban of Islam in the United States.

“People that know me know that everything was taken out of context,” Ames told FOX 2 after Monday’s forum.

She went on to say she believes the issue is over and that voters care more about other issues facing the district.

Ames has agreed to participate in an upcoming candidate forum at the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis.

Saad Amir is the Executive Director for Muslims for a Better America. He said Ames has been very courteous and gracious and he encourages the public to attend the forum. He said the forum will be at the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis on Sunday, March 25 from 4 p.m. to 6p.m.

“We think it’s a perfect opportunity for her to speak to the audience and speak to the community members,” said Amir.

