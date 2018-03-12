Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY..MARCH 13, 2018

Still in the cold flow from the north and northeast today…partly sunny, windy and cold on this Tuesday… we are on the backflow of the next monster winter storm to roll up the east coast. This will be their third…and they typically happen in 3’s. For us…cold today and tonight and into Wednesday morning…slightly…only slightly warmer Wednesday afternoon…but back into the 60’s…60 to 65 on Thursday, Friday and over the weekend. Look for periods of rain late Thursday night and Friday…with a few showers possible over the weekend…but lots of dry time…mild to warm for the two St. Pat’s parades on Saturday….however..the winter chill is not over.