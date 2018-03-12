× Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing Poplar Bluff man

CRESTWOOD, Mo. – Crestwood police have issued an Endangered Silver Advisory for a missing Poplar Bluff man. David Willis was last seen Sunday afternoon near the 5400 block of Route T. He was in route to Crestwood but never arrived.

Willis is a white male, age 77, 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 220 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing an unknown color baseball hat, bib overalls, and tennis shoes.

He has been diagnosed with Diabetes, Dementia.

Authorities say he recently had a stroke and may have trouble speaking.

Willis was driving a white 2008, four-door Chevrolet Trailblazer bearing Missouri plate number WD7A8X.

If you have any information call 911 immediately.