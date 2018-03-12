× Funeral Monday for Clinton officer killed in shooting

CLINTON, Mo. (AP) _ A western Missouri police officer killed in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Monday.

A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. for 30-year-old Christopher Ryan Morton. After the funeral in Clinton, Morton will be buried at a cemetery in Knob Noster, Morton’s hometown.

Morton and two other officers were wounded March 6 after they were sent to the wrong house while responding to a 911 call made from another town. The suspect, James Waters, then barricaded himself inside the home. By the time officers got to Morton hours later, he was dead, along with Waters, who had a long criminal history.