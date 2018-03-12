× Greitens likely won’t campaign for Missouri Senate candidate

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley of Missouri appears to be distancing himself from the state’s embattled governor.

Hawley campaign consultant Brad Todd told reporters not to expect fellow Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on the campaign trail when the campaign Tuesday during kickoff events.

Hawley is seeking the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic incumbent Sen. Claire McCaskill.

But as Hawley works to start his campaign, Greitens is fighting for his political career.

A grand jury indicted Greitens on a felony invasion-of-privacy charge last month related to a 2015 affair. He allegedly took a non-consensual photo of the woman, who was at least partially nude.

The Democratic Senate Majority PAC already is trying to tie Hawley to Greitens with ads launched this month.