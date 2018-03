Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Know before you go. More roadwork starts today on a busy stretch of Interstate 44. MoDOT crews will begin a two-year project to repair several overpasses between Kingshighway and Grand.

Workers replaced the Grand Avenue overpass in 2016.

Starting today, crews will close one lane on westbound I-44 and will shift traffic into the three right lanes next week. Later this month, they'll do the same on eastbound I-44.