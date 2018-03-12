× MoDOT to close Shrewsbury ramp to EB I-44 Wednesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The Missouri Department of Transportation will close the Shrewsbury ramp to eastbound Interstate 44 on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Andrew Gates, a MoDOT spokesman, the ramp will be closed at 12 p.m., weather permitting, and will remain closed until December.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route to eastbound I-44 at Arsenal. The westbound Shrewsbury ramp will not be affected.

On Thursday, MoDOT will close two eastbound I-44 lanes at 9 a.m. to shift traffic onto the westbound lanes. Between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., crews will have three lanes of traffic closed for about 30 minutes to complete the switch. At 2 p.m., three lanes of eastbound I-44 traffic will be shifted to the westbound lanes. This will continue until December.

The closures are necessary so crews can replace the eastbound I-44 bridge over the Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tracks.