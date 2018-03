Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Meet Redmond, a 2-year-old coonhound at Metro East Humane Society.

Redmond is laid back, quiet and good with other dogs. He loves affection, playing outside and walks well on a leash.

Visit Redmond at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville. For more information and to adopt, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.